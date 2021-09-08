Connect with us

The Addams Family 2

Film

‘The Addams Family 2’ coming to cinemas in October – watch the trailer

The animated sequel arrives next month.

Published

‘The Addams Family 2’ is heading to cinemas in October and you can catch a glimpse of what’s to come with the release of the trailer.

In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation.

Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

‘The Addams Family 2′ features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon’Wanna’ Walton, Wallace Shawn, with Snoop Dogg as ‘IT’, with Bette Midler and Bill Hader. It is directed by Conrad Vernon with a story by Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit, who wrote the screenplay with Ben Queen and Susanna Fogel.

‘The Addams Family 2’ will open in cinemas on 8th October 2021.

