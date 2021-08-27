Arrow Video FrightFest 2021: ‘The Parker Sessions’ review

Parker (Rachell Sean) is experiencing night terrors following disturbing events in her past. She decides to start seeing counsellor Robert (Danny James) in the hope that he can help her and she can finally get a good night sleep. After a rocky start, Parker starts to open up to Robert but her fears threaten to get the better of her as her night terrors continue and she spirals into a very dark place.

‘The Parker Sessions’ is the horror feature debut of writer/director Stephen King Simmons and it’s based on his own experiences with night terrors and sleepwalking. Shot in high contrast black and white, the film is divided into four acts that span over 72 minutes.

Credit: New Western Film Company

The first act establishes the dynamic between Parker and Robert during their first meeting. Parker is reluctant to be there and is quite difficult, while Robert is clearly unimpressed and a little bit bored by his new client. As Robert tries to set out the rules, Parker refuses to listen and the two lock into a battle of sorts.

During Parker’s first session, the viewer learns about her night terrors and some disturbing situations that haunt her. As Parker proves to be an unreliable narrator, you can never be quite sure if what she’s revealing actually happened or is a creative story she’s made up. Robert, like the viewer, struggles to get a handle on her and much of the film is left to interpretation. Over the course of the film Parker and Robert’s relationship escalates, and Simmons takes things in a direction you won’t be expecting. Those twists lead to an unexpected and very blood climax, that is fairly shocking and definitely disturbing.

With only two main characters, the film rests almost solely on the shoulders of Rachell Sean and Danny James. Both put in solid performances but it’s Sean who really sticks in the memory. She portrays Parker as a scrappy young woman with plenty of secrets, and the viewer gets to see more of her past than she reveals to Robert. That puts the viewer in a unique position and despite being less than trustworthy, you’ll find yourself sympathising with Parker.

Credit: New Western Film Company

Aesthetically, Simmons’ decision to film in black and white definitely adds to the overall impact of the film. It really brings home the nightmarish feel of Parker’s situation, and it makes the film’s creepy moments even creepier. The scenes where Parker is discussing his night terrors definitely pack a punch and the darkness of the screen plays a bit part in that.

‘The Parker Sessions’ is a bold film and I commend Stephen King Simmons for doing something that’s very different in the genre. While the story may not explain everything, and there’s certainly no attempt to tie everything in a neat bow, ‘The Parker Sessions’ is deeply unsettling and becomes more over its run time. It may not be a perfect movie but it’s thought-provoking with some clever twists, and it’ll definitely keep you on your toes.

Credit: New Western Film Company

Cast: Rachell Sean, Danny James Director: Stephen King Simmons Writer: Stephen King Simmons Certificate: 18 Duration: 72 mins Released by: New Western Film Company