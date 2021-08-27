Arrow Video FrightFest 2021: the director and cast of ‘The Kindred’ tease the psychological horror film

Arrow Video FrightFest returned to London last night, with the five-day festival opening its first in-person event in the capital for two years.

Ahead of the first films of this year’s line-up, I spoke to director Jamie Patterson about his new film ‘The Kindred’ as well as key members of the cast including April Pearson, Blake Morrison, James Cosmo, Robbie Gee and Steve Oram.

We chatted about the film, what horror fans can expect, the challenges of making it and everyone’s favourite horror films. You can watch all of the video interviews below:

Jamie Patterson

April Pearson

Blake Harrison

James Cosmo

Robbie Gee

Steve Oram