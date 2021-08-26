Arrow Video FrightFest 2021: ‘Night Drive’ review

Ride share driver Russell (AJ Bowen) is working a shift just before Christmas when he picks up Charlotte (Sophie Dalah). Seemingly down-to-earth and endearing, Charlotte proves to be hiding secrets when she collects a box from her ex-boyfriend and returns to the car in a panic asking Russell to make a hasty getaway. After giving Russell her next location, the two accidentally run a man over and panicking, they load him into the car while they decide what to do next. Russell begins to suspect that Charlotte may have met their victim before and the night descends into absolute chaos.

‘Night Drive’ is a tense and taut comedy-thriller with an unexpected sci-fi twist. From writer Meghan Leon, who co-directs the film with Brad Baruh, the film starts off as a seemingly straightforward thriller before transforming into something altogether more intriguing. At the heart of it is the box that Charlotte is carrying but I won’t reveal what’s inside it because that would be far too big of a spoiler.

Credit: Dark Sky Films

Leon’s screenplay does a fantastic job of slowly peeling back the layers of Charlotte who isn’t as sweet and innocent as she first seems when Russell picks her up. She possesses the gift of the gab but it turns out she’s got plenty of experience with covering up murders, and has no qualms about firing a gun at someone if the need arises. Russell, who has separated from his wife, looks on in horror as his night goes from bad to worse and what should have been a simple drop-off, ends up being a long list of felonies.

There is plenty of humour to be had along the way. Charlotte’s nonchalance about her actions and her ability to switch from nice to sinister means that Russell is also on the back foot. One minute she’s talking him off the edge of a cliff, the next she’s goading him and threatening to break out into violence. Russell has no idea where he stands with her, and the audience don’t know which way things are going to pan out too. Once the reveal comes about what’s inside Charlotte’s box, the audience is thrown a sizeable curveball that is explored in a satisfying way on screen.

Credit: Dark Sky Films

While you will have to put reality to one side to fully appreciate ‘Night Drive’, you won’t struggle to appreciate the performances of AJ Bowen and Sophie Dalah. They fire off each other spectacularly, quickly building a rapport that you feel could blow up at any moment. It’s fun watching them work through the various nightmare scenarios that unfold over the duration of the film, and it’s clear the actors had fun bouncing off one another too.

‘Night Drive’ is not at all what I expected when it began but I was impressed by its bold storytelling and its very satisfying climax. I honestly had no idea where the film was going for most of its run time, and that made it incredibly unpredictable and very refreshing. For the most part, you spend the film with just Charlotte and Russell and the crazier things get, the more fun you’ll have watching.

Credit: Dark Sky Films

Cast: AJ Bowen, Sophie Dalah Directors: Brad Baruh & Meghan Leon Writer: Meghan Leon Certificate: 18 Duration: 82 mins Released by: Dark Sky Films

‘Night Drive’ is available in the US now