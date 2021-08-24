‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ – the official teaser trailer brings together Peter Parker and Doctor Strange

The official teaser trailer has landed for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the new film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei. The film is directed by Jon Watts.



For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero.

When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be released in cinemas on 17th December 2021.