EF Country Podcast Episode 97: Sam Williams prepares to release ‘Glasshouse Children’

When you’re the grandson of Hank Williams, it has to be daunting to pursue a career in music but that hasn’t deterred singer-songwriter Sam Williams.

Currently surrounded by buzz ahead of the release of his debut album ‘Glasshouse Children’ on Friday (20th August), Williams has been garnering critical acclaim for his layered songs that pack in depth and plenty of emotion. On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura discuss the record and talk about what fans can expect.

