Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 97: Sam Williams prepares to release ‘Glasshouse Children’

Pip and Laura discuss the rising star’s debut album.

Published

Sam Williams
Credit: Mercury Nashville

When you’re the grandson of Hank Williams, it has to be daunting to pursue a career in music but that hasn’t deterred singer-songwriter Sam Williams.

Currently surrounded by buzz ahead of the release of his debut album ‘Glasshouse Children’ on Friday (20th August), Williams has been garnering critical acclaim for his layered songs that pack in depth and plenty of emotion. On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura discuss the record and talk about what fans can expect.

Choose your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 97 now

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Podomatic

Spotify

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Mythic Egg Release Date Confirmed, Plus Everything We Know So far

Not long to go, get saving those bucks!

5 days ago
King Knight King Knight

Film

10 films we can’t wait to see at Arrow Video FrightFest 2021

Find out what films we'll be adding to the top of our list.

6 days ago

Games & Tech

Disciples: Liberation Closed Beta Thoughts

Available to wish list now.

7 days ago
Greywood's Plot Greywood's Plot

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 interview: Josh Stifter Discusses the inspiration for his quirky film “Greywood’s Plot”

The film-maker takes us inside the making of his inventive film.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you