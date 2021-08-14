Watch: Jordan Davis releases music video for ‘Buy Dirt’ featuring Luke Bryan

Jordan Davis has released the music video for his new single ‘Buy Dirt’ featuring Luke Bryan.

The song is featured on Davis’ EP of the same name and he wrote it during the pandemic with the newfound perspective that, despite the entire world on pause, he still had what mattered most to him – his faith, his family, and his friends.

‘Buy Dirt’ is one of Davis’ fastest growing songs to date, having spent 11 consecutive weeks inside the Top 200 on the Country Streaming Chart and currently sitting at No. 47 on the chart.

The song has garnered 45 million global streams and over 28 thousand track downloads. ‘Buy Dirt’ is currently Top 40 and climbing on the country radio charts, following Davis’ most recent Top 5 single, ‘Almost Maybes’, and his three consecutive multi-platinum No. 1 singles, ‘Singles You Up’, ‘Take It From Me’ and ‘Slow Dance In A Parking Lot’.

Davis will hit the road this autumn performing on Kane Brown’s ‘Blessed and Free Tour’ and his own headlining ‘Buy Dirt Tour’.