Film

‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ arrives on Blu-ray and 4K UHD this September

September home entertainment release for the action-comedy sequel

Published

Credit: Lionsgate

The Ryan Reynolds action-comedy sequel ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ will be available on all home entertainment platforms from 6th September. The film will be released digitally, on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD. 

The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). 

As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as… well, you’ll have to see. 

Special features: 

  • Ryan, Sam, Salma: One F’d Up Family 
  • Gone Soft: The New Michael Bryce 
  • The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard: #stuntlife 
  • On the Set of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard 
  • Gag Reel
Credit: Lionsgate

