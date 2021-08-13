10 films we can’t wait to see at Arrow Video FrightFest 2021

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 is almost upon us and it's going to be fantastic to be back in a cinema packed with fellow horror fans.

This year's event will feature plenty of films spread across the Main Screen and the two Discovery screens. From big name stars and film-makers through to those just starting out on their journey, the festival caters for everyone and is a fantastic showcase of what horror film-making talent there is across the world.

Ahead of the festival, I've picked out 10 films that I can't wait to see this year. Use the arrows to find out my picks...

1. ‘Demonic’ A young woman (Carly Pope) unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in a laboratory experiment having major repercussions for humanity. Shot in secret last summer in British Columbia, take a further unique voyage into yet another world terrifyingly similar to our own as Neil Blomkamp expertly juggles a thought-provoking ‘Paranormal Activity’ crossover between forward thinking science fiction and hi-tech horror. When and where: Thursday 26th August at 6.00pm and 6.25pm in the Main Screen Buy tickets for ‘Demonic’ Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 takes place from 26th to 30th August 2021 at Cineworld, Leicester Square in London. For more information and tickets please visit https://www.frightfest.co.uk.