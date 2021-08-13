Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

10 films we can’t wait to see at Arrow Video FrightFest 2021

Find out what films we’ll be adding to the top of our list.

Published

King Knight
Credit: King Knight

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 is almost upon us and it's going to be fantastic to be back in a cinema packed with fellow horror fans.

This year's event will feature plenty of films spread across the Main Screen and the two Discovery screens. From big name stars and film-makers through to those just starting out on their journey, the festival caters for everyone and is a fantastic showcase of what horror film-making talent there is across the world.

Ahead of the festival, I've picked out 10 films that I can't wait to see this year. Use the arrows to find out my picks...

Prev1 of 10
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

1. ‘Demonic’

A young woman (Carly Pope) unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in a laboratory experiment having major repercussions for humanity. Shot in secret last summer in British Columbia, take a further unique voyage into yet another world terrifyingly similar to our own as Neil Blomkamp expertly juggles a thought-provoking ‘Paranormal Activity’ crossover between forward thinking science fiction and hi-tech horror.  

When and where: Thursday 26th August at 6.00pm and 6.25pm in the Main Screen

Buy tickets for ‘Demonic’

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Prev1 of 10
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 takes place from 26th to 30th August 2021 at Cineworld, Leicester Square in London. For more information and tickets please visit https://www.frightfest.co.uk.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

The 8 Rarest Pets In Adopt Me On Roblox

Are you lucky enough to have one of these in your collection?

4 days ago
Erin Grand Erin Grand

EF Country

Premiere: watch Erin Grand’s video for ‘Better With Wine’

We have the world premiere of the Country singer's new video.

3 days ago
Midland Midland

EF Country

Interview: Midland discuss ‘The Last Resort’, their upcoming new album and their UK tour

The trio chatted to us about coming back to the UK.

4 days ago
Katie McGlynn Katie McGlynn

TV

Actress Katie McGlynn is the seventh celebrity confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The former 'Coronation Street' star was revealed today.

3 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you