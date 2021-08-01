Connect with us

Chris Andreucci hits number 1 with new single “Killin’ Time”

The song is available to stream and download now.

Published

Scottish Country singer-songwriter Chris Andreucci has hit number 1 on the iTunes Country Chart with his new single “Killin’ Time”.

Written by Andreucci with Conner Edmunds, the song is produced by CÄLLEN Sounds.

Explaining the story behind the song Andreucci shares:

Killin’ Time is a song about a relationship with an expiration date. I wrote this track with Conner Edmunds at the Bailer Music Publishing house in Nashville. It was a sunny day and we were sat out on the back porch. We spoke for a while and realised we were both in a similar situation with the people we were seeing. You could either see it as bad thing or just enjoy the time that you have left together and that’s the route we went down with this one.  

“The track was produced in collaboration with EDM producer CÄLLEN and is very different from the music I’ve released before. We went for a real summer dance vibe and I’m excited to see what people think of it.”

“Killin’ Time” is available to stream and download now.

