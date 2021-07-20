Connect with us

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Film

‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ – the final trailer arrives for Henry Golding’s action film

Feast your eyes on the action-packed trailer.

Published

The final trailer has arrived for ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’.

The action film stars Henry Golding (‘Crazy Rich Asians’) as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home.

But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honour and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

The film features a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and a screenplay by Spiliotopoulos and Anna Waterhouse & Joe Shrapnel.

‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ will be released in cinemas on 18th August 2021.

