‘Strictly Come Dancing’ announces four new professionals for 2021 series

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ is adding four new professional dancers into the mix for the 2021 series, it has been announced.

The new dancers stepping into the Strictly ballroom hail from all across the globe: South Africa, Ukraine, Poland and the United Kingdom.

They are: World Junior Latin American Champion 2010 and former ‘Dancing With The Stars Ireland’ professional, Kai Widdrington; six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy and former Let’s Dance Germany professional, Nikita Kuzmin; reigning South African Latin Champion, Cameron Lombard and Polish Open Latin Champion 2014 and winner of BBC One’s ‘The Greatest Dancer’ 2020, Jowita Przystal.

They join the professional dancers already revealed for the upcoming series: Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, and Oti Mabuse.

Kai Widdrington said: “This is my childhood dream come true. Watching ‘Strictly’ from the very first series as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later, to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career. I can’t wait to step onto the Strictly floor and experience the exciting times that lie ahead.”

Nikita Kuzmin said: “I’ve always been amazed by the magic ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ brings. No matter what country I have found myself living in, I’ve never missed a chance to watch it. And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all!”

Cameron Lombard said: “Thank you ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ for this life changing opportunity. Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands. I am excited beyond imagination and looking forward to leaving my mark on the dance floor!”

Jowita Przystal said: “This is my biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now. I’m still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ family and I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!”

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns for its 19th series this autumn on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.