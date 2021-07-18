Connect with us

‘Professor T’ episode 2 ‘A Fish Called Walter’ preview

A librarian is poisoned at a drinks reception.

Published

'Professor T' episode 2
Credit: Eagle Eye Drama / ITV

Professor T‘ arrived on ITV tonight and we can tell we’re going to making room for it in our schedule every Sunday night for the next 5 weeks.

If you want to avoid spoilers for ‘Professor T’, stop reading this article now.

In the opening episode Jasper Tempest (Ben Miller), a professor at the Cambridge Institute of Criminology was convinced to help the police solve a series of rapes. Working alongside his former student Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi), who is now a Sergeant, Jasper helped the police get inside the mind of the suspect as they uncovered his identity.

We also learned about Jasper’s troubled childhood, which saw him discovering his father’s body in the family home.

Read the full recap of Episode 1 ‘Anatomy of a Memory’ now

The synopsis for episode 2 is:

When a blameless librarian is poisoned at a drinks reception at the museum, Professor T is called upon to help narrow down the list of possible suspects, but not everyone on the police team is happy with Professor T’s involvement in the investigation.

‘Professor T’ continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV. Preview it with our gallery below:

'Professor T' episode 2
'Professor T' episode 2
'Professor T' episode 2
'Professor T' episode 2
'Professor T' episode 2
'Professor T' episode 2
'Professor T' episode 2
'Professor T' episode 2
Credit: Eagle Eye Drama / ITV

