Drake Milligan to release self-titled EP this month

Country newcomer Drake Milligan will release his self-titled debut EP on 23rd July 2021 via BBR Music Group / Stoney Creek Records.

A recent signing to the label, Milligan will debut five tracks via the EP.

“The greatest pleasure of creating this EP was getting a masterclass in country music from the best songwriters, musicians, producers and engineers that Nashville has to offer,” says Milligan. “I hope y’all will have as much fun listening to these songs as I had making them!”

The songs on the EP represent Drake’s sound as old school in a new way. He co-wrote every song on the EP, tapping into different themes for each to showcase his songwriting talent and vocal chops.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Drake Milligan’ is co-produced by Tony Brown and songwriter/producer Brandon Hood.

Milligan is 23 but he moved from Fort Worth, Texas to Nashville when he was 19 and spent years honing his craft.

The track listing for Drake Milligan is:

1. Over Drinkin’ Under Thinkin’ (Drake Milligan, Brice Long, Brett Beavers)

2. Don’t Look Down (Drake Milligan, Brandon Hood, John Pierce)

3. Kiss Goodbye All Night (Drake Milligan, Brandon Hood, Phil O’Donnell, Josh Jenkins)

4. She (Drake Milligan, Brandon Hood, John Pierce)

5. Sounds Like Somethin’ I’d Do (Drake Milligan, Terry McBride, Brett Beavers)