Walter Presents: ‘Gold Diggers’ to launch on Channel 4 in July

Walter Presents will launch new Russian series ‘Gold Diggers’ on Channel 4 at 11pm on 19th July 2021.

Described as ‘Dynasty’ meets ‘Dallas’, ‘Gold Diggers’ stars Sofya Ernst, Sergey Burunov, Darya Moroz, and Sabina Akhmedova. It is created by Konstantin Bogomolov, Darya Zhuk, and Yuriy Moroz.

Love, sex, money, deceit; you can find it all in the world of the social elite. But the higher you climb, the further there is to fall…

Young artist Daria decides to leave her small-town life to make it big in Moscow. Her ex-classmate Marina is happy to be her guide in the world of social elite, a world where everyone knows the price of love, down to the last carat. Marina is the mistress of rich businessman Igor Dolgachev, but when Igor discovers that Marina has been two-timing him and looks set to cut his ties with her, events take a dramatic turn and Marina is found murdered.

Lena, a detective specialising in murders and abductions, must go deep into the world of the socialites to solve the case. But what’s the real cost hidden behind the designer handbags and diamonds?

Walter Presents: ‘Gold Digger’ will launch on Channel 4 at 11pm on 19th July 2021. The full boxset will be available on Walter Presents via All 4 on Friday 16th July.