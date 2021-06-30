Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’ Simpsons short coming to Disney+ in July

The Marvel-themed short arrives next week.

Published

The Good, The Bart and The Loki
Credit: Disney+

Disney+ has announced that new ‘The Simpsons‘ short ‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’ is coming to the streaming platform on Wednesday 7th July 2021.

The Marvel-themed short features Tom Hiddleston as the voice of Loki.

In the short Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains.

Key art for ‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’ inspired by the poster for Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ can be seen below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
The Good, The Bart and The Loki
Credit: Disney+

‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’ is the second in a series of Disney+ shorts from ‘The Simpsons’ that highlight the service’s marquee brands and titles. The previously released ‘Star Wars’-themed short “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’” is now streaming on Disney+.

New episodes of Marvel Studios’ original series ‘Loki’ stream Wednesdays on Disney+.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Home Free Home Free

EF Country

Home Free – ‘Land of the Free’ review

The group gets patriotic on their new album.

6 days ago
Home Free Home Free

EF Country

Interview: Home Free’s Austin Brown talks about the band’s new album ‘Land of the Free’

The group's lead tenor opens up about the patriotic new record.

6 days ago
Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles

Arts

Remembering TV legend Michael Landon’s Top 5 roles

We revisit the best performances of an actor the critics named 'Television's Family Man'.

1 day ago
Supernova Supernova

Film

‘Supernova’ Review

Stanley Tucci & Colin Firth shine in Harry Macqueen's emotionally-charged drama.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you