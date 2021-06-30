‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’ Simpsons short coming to Disney+ in July

Disney+ has announced that new ‘The Simpsons‘ short ‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’ is coming to the streaming platform on Wednesday 7th July 2021.

The Marvel-themed short features Tom Hiddleston as the voice of Loki.

In the short Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains.

Key art for ‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’ inspired by the poster for Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ can be seen below:

Credit: Disney+

‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’ is the second in a series of Disney+ shorts from ‘The Simpsons’ that highlight the service’s marquee brands and titles. The previously released ‘Star Wars’-themed short “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’” is now streaming on Disney+.

New episodes of Marvel Studios’ original series ‘Loki’ stream Wednesdays on Disney+.