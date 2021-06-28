Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 90: Has Country music lost touch with its audience?

Is the industry suffering from a disconnect with fans?

Published

Maren Morris at the 54th Annual CMA Awards
Credit: John Russell/CMA

With the modern crop of Country artists proving to be more liberal than those that came before them, this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast asks ‘has Country music lost touch with its audience?’

The episode was prompted following the backlash CMT received after voicing pro gun control sentiment in the run up to their awards. With a large portion of Country fans still holding conservative and Republican-leaning views, is the industry disconnected with them as they try to make the genre more liberal?

Pip and Laura discuss the topic and share their views. Choose your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any episodes…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 90 now

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Podomatic

Spotify

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

This Is Us This Is Us

TV

‘This Is Us’: 5 things we want from the final season

We share our hopes for the final season.

6 days ago
Home Free Home Free

EF Country

Home Free – ‘Land of the Free’ review

The group gets patriotic on their new album.

3 days ago
Home Free Home Free

EF Country

Interview: Home Free’s Austin Brown talks about the band’s new album ‘Land of the Free’

The group's lead tenor opens up about the patriotic new record.

3 days ago
Jennifer Nettles Jennifer Nettles

EF Country

Jennifer Nettles – ‘Always Like New’ album review

The Sugarland star pays homage to her love for musical theatre.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you