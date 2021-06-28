EF Country Podcast Episode 90: Has Country music lost touch with its audience?

With the modern crop of Country artists proving to be more liberal than those that came before them, this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast asks ‘has Country music lost touch with its audience?’

The episode was prompted following the backlash CMT received after voicing pro gun control sentiment in the run up to their awards. With a large portion of Country fans still holding conservative and Republican-leaning views, is the industry disconnected with them as they try to make the genre more liberal?

Pip and Laura discuss the topic and share their views. Choose your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any episodes…

