Warner Music Group to release 9 classic film soundtracks on vinyl in September

Warner Music Group will release 9 classic movie soundtracks on vinyl in September it has been announced.

The releases are Martin Scorsese’s ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Space Jam’, Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’, ‘Inglorious Basterds’ and ‘Death Proof’, ‘Batman Forever’ Alice Cooper’s ‘Welcome To My Nightmare’, ‘Dazed & Confused’ and ‘The Dark Knight’.

Among the rarities is the soundtrack for ‘Goodfellas’, which hasn’t been produced on vinyl since the film was released nearly 30 years ago. It will be reissued on blue vinyl on 3rd September. This will also be the first global pressing for the album, which features songs by Tony Bennett, Aretha Franklin, The Shangri-las, and many more.

The soundtrack series is a potent reminder of how integral music is to storytelling in films.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Available on 3rd September 2021

Alice Cooper – Welcome To My Nightmare

1-LP on clear vinyl, Limited edition of 11,500 copies

Alice Cooper perfected shock rock with his 1975 concept album ‘Welcome To My Nightmare’. The stage show is justifiably legendary, replete with boa constrictors, guillotines, and other Grand Guignol theatrics. This 1975 Atlantic Records collection is its aural equivalent – a loosely conceptual set exploring a child’s dark dreams. With guitarists Dick Wagner and Steve Hunter supplying the firepower, this ‘Nightmare’ features plenty of hard rock (“Cold Ethyl,” “The Black Widow”).

Various Artists – Batman Forever – Music From The Motion Picture

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2-LP on 140-gram blue/silver vinyl, Limited edition of 10,500 copies

Batman Forever: Music from the Motion Picture is the soundtrack to the 1995 Tim Burton-produced movie Batman Forever. It was nominated for multiple Academy and Golden Globe awards. The soundtrack contains several hit singles, including; Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose,” which won three Grammy® Awards, an MTV Movie Award for “Best Song,” and charted at number one in the Billboard Top 100. Plus U2’s “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me,” and songs from The Flaming Lips, the Offspring, Nick Cave, Michael Hutchence (of INXS), PJ Harvey, and Massive Attack.

Various Artists – Dazed and Confused (Music From And Inspired By The Motion Picture)

2-LP purple translucent vinyl, Limited edition of 10,000 copies

The 1993 hit movie Dazed and Confused is well known for its 70s rock-themed soundtrack, featuring songs by Alice Cooper, War, ZZ Top, Black Sabbath, and others.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Various Artists – Goodfellas (Music From The Motion Picture)

1-LP on dark blue vinyl, Limited edition of 15,000 copies

Martin Scorsese’s Motion Picture Goodfellas needs a little introduction. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made and the ultimate mobster movie. The soundtrack features artists Tony Bennett, Aretha Franklin, The Shangri-las, and many more. However, it is a rare find on vinyl, having only been pressed in a couple of small runs in the early 1990s. This 1LP release will be the first global pressing.

Various Artists – Space Jam (Music From And Inspired By The Motion Picture)

2-LP on red and black vinyl, Limited edition of 11,000 copies

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The hits-driven Space Jam soundtrack features artists Seal, Coolio, Quad City DJ, B-Real (from Cypress Hill), Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J, and Method Man (from Wu-Tang Clan), amongst others.

Available on 17th September 2021

Various Artists – Jackie Brown: Music From The Miramax Motion Picture

1-LP on blue vinyl, Limited edition of 12,000 copies

Jackie Brown was initially released in 1997. The soundtrack features dialogue from the movie, which starred Samuel L. Jackson and Robert De Niro alongside soul-focused tracks including; “Across 110th Street” Bobby Womack and Peace, “Who Is He (And What Is He to You)?” by Bill Withers, “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)” by The Delfonics, and “Inside My Love” by Minnie Riperton.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Various Artists – Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof

1-LP on clear, black, and red vinyl, Limited edition of 13,000 copies

The soundtrack to Quentin Tarantino’s 2007 movie Death Proof features rare music from the 1960s and 1970s, including The Smith’s “Baby It’s You,” Willy DeVille’s “It’s So Easy,” The Coasters’ “Down In Mexico” and April March’s “Chick Habit.” It is interspersed with clips of dialogue from various scenes in the film.

Various Artists – Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds Motion Picture Soundtrack

1-LP on blood-red translucent vinyl, Limited edition of 10,500 copies

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Quentin Tarantino’s WWII film Inglourious Basterds was released in 2009 to both critical and commercial acclaim. The movie won multiple awards, including an Academy Award, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, and Golden Globe, and, like all of Tarantino’s films, the soundtrack played a pivotal role. It was nominated for a Grammy® Award and is a mixture of scores from legendary Hollywood composer Ennio Morricone and a selection of quirky, rare tracks, amongst them David Bowie’s theme from the 1982 film Cat People.

Hans Zimmer & James Newton Howard – The Dark Knight (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

2-LP on neon green and violet splattered vinyl, Limited edition of 14,500 copies

Grammy Award-winning The Dark Knight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (sequel to Christopher Nolan’s 2005 Batman Begins) was composed by a collaboration between Hollywood film score legends Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard. It won multiple awards, including; winning a Grammy® Award for “Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media,” “Best Music” at the Saturn Awards, and “Best Soundtrack” at the Brit Awards. It was also nominated for “Best Film Music” at the BAFTA Awards. It also charted at #20 in the US Billboard 200. It has been unavailable on LP since the original release in 2008.