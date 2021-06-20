Connect with us

‘Trigger Point’ – get your first look at ITV’s upcoming drama series

ITV has released a series of first-look images for forthcoming drama series ‘Trigger Point‘.

The six-part drama stars Vicky McClure (‘Line of Duty’) and Adrian Lester (‘Life’) as bomb disposal operatives known as ‘Expos’. ‘Trigger Point’ is written by screenwriting newcomer, Daniel Brierley, and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

The series, which is currently in production, turns the spotlight on counter terrorism policing and the extraordinary work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

The high-octane series stars McClure as front line officer Lana Washington, and Lester as Joel Nutkins, who works alongside her. Both ex-military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan.

When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over the summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate…

‘Trigger Point’ has been commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill, who will oversee production from the channel’s perspective.

Take a look at the first images in our gallery below:

