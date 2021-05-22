Connect with us

Film

Alexis Bruchon launches kickstarter for horror film ‘The Eyes Below’

The film follows FrightFest hit ‘The Woman With Leopard Shoes’.

Published

The Eyes Below
Credit: Alexis Bruchon

Film-maker Alexis Bruchon has launched a Kickstarter for his new film ‘The Eyes Below’.

Envisaged as the second in a trilogy, the first film ‘The Woman in Leopard Shoes‘ was shown at FrightFest in Glasgow earlier this year, ‘The Eyes Below’ is

‘The Eyes Below’ begins as all days end, a man goes to bed. Everything is calm and silent in the house. As he is about to fall asleep, something creeps up his legs, his stomach and then his chest. A mass, so heavy that he opened his eyes in a half-sleep and discovered that the night won’t be as peaceful as he thought. 

‘The Eyes Below’ is written, directed and produced by Alexis Bruchon and it stars Vinicius Coelho and Pauline Morel, who is also the costume designer.

Watch the trailer for the film below:

You can get involved and help the film get funded by heading to http://kck.st/33wWpkl.

