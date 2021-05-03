‘Star Wars Pinball VR’ Is out Now

Zen Studios have teamed up with Dinsey and Lucasfilm games to release Star Wars Pinball VR. Zen, already have a track record of making great pinball games, see Pinball FX2 VR from 2016, so there is no reason to expect anything but excellence here. The big difference here is clearly the addition of the Star Wars franchise.

The game has eight tables consisting of The Mandalorian and Star Wars Classic Collectibles, two tables never released anywhere else before, which are joined by six remastered favourites, including Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Rebels, and Masters of the Force.

Star Wars Pinball VR upgrades the Star Wars Pinball experience with new features exclusive to this release, like the fully customizable “fan cave,” which houses your pinball table as well as many Star Wars helmets, blasters, lightsabers, and other items earned through successful play. Total Immersion mode allows you to experience everything at table level, and fully 360-degree minigames surround you with iconic Star Wars set pieces.

Star Wars Pinball is out now for Steam VR, Oculus Quest and PlayStation VR

