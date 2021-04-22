Connect with us

Hailey Whitters

Watch: Hailey Whitters performs for ‘CMT Campfire Sessions’

The entire performance can be watched right here.

Published

Hailey Whitters appears in the latest instalment of the ‘CMT Campfire Sessions’ and you can watch the whole performance right here.

During the performance Whitters plays songs from her album ‘The Dream’ and the recently released deluxe edition ‘Living The Dream’. She’s joined by guitarist Ethan Burks and there are guest appearances from Brent Cobb and Jordan Davis.

“One of my favorite things to do is sit around a campfire in my backyard with friends and guitars and play music together,” says Whitters. “I’m glad CMT was willing to capture these songs in their natural element.”

In February, Whitters released the ‘Living The Dream’ deluxe edition of her critically-acclaimed breakthrough album ‘The Dream’ via Pigasus Records / Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters. The deluxe called upon her close friends and collaborators Brent Cobb, Jordan Davis, Hillary Lindsey, Little Big Town, Lori McKenna and Trisha Yearwood to contribute vocals to the fresh tracks.

Whitters recently wrapped a run of dates with Midland and Flatland Cavalry in Texas, and will continue to tour throughout the summer and fall with stops at Country Boom, Tortuga Music Festival, and dates supporting Jon Pardi and Luke Combs.

