‘The Long Call’ – get your first look at Pearl Mackie and Ben Aldridge in ITV’s new drama

The first image has been released for ITV’s upcoming drama series ‘The Long Call‘.

The image depicts Pearl Mackie (‘Doctor Who’) and Ben Aldridge (‘Our Girl’, ‘Fleabag’) and has been released as Aldridge begins filming on the series.

‘The Long Call’ is ITV’s gripping four-part event drama adapted by Kelly Jones (‘Des’, ‘Baptise’) from the best-selling novel of the same title from award-winning writer Ann Cleeves. Directed by Lee Haven Jones (‘Doctor Who’, ‘Shetland’, ‘The Bay’) ‘The Long Call’ follows Detective Inspector Matthew Venn (Aldridge), who has returned to live in a small community in North Devon with his husband, Jonathan (Declan Bennett).

Matthew was brought up in the Barum Brethren before leaving to go to University. At 19 he knew he couldn’t continue amongst the community and to his mother’s shock and dismay, he declared publicly he no longer believed. Now he’s back, not just to grieve for his father, but to lead a shocking murder investigation back where it all began for him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Credit: ITV

Matthew is now forced to re-engage with the community he left, including the most painful and challenging of relationships, with his mother Dorothy played by award-winning actress Juliet Stevenson (‘Riviera’, ‘Truly Madly, Deeply’).

After the body of a man is found on the beach close to Matthew’s home, the investigation throws a cast of doubt on the whole community. Matthew and his team have to get to the bottom of a case which bring with it old wounds and a deadly secret in order to expose the killer.

This powerful and thought-provoking series also stars Pearl Mackie who plays DC Jen Rafferty, a tough and fiercely determined woman who has recently relocated to Devon with her two teenage kids, Ella and Ben. As a diligent worker and a single parent Jen muddles her way through domestic life whilst trying to put some distance between her own traumatic scars from her former life living in London.

The cast also features Martin Shaw as the spiritual Brethren leader Dennis Stephenson and Anita Dobson who plays Grace Stephenson.

Adding to the illustrious cast are Dylan Edwards as DC Ross Pritchard, Pearce Quigley as DCI Joe Oldham, Neil Morrissey as Christopher Reasley, Sarah Gordy as Lucy Craddle, Alan Williams as Maurice Craddle and Amit Shah as Ed Raveley.

‘The Long Call’ is produced by ITV Studios label, Silverprint Pictures and co-produced with BritBox North America. Angie Daniell (‘Vigil’, ‘Alex Rider’, ‘Clique’) will produce the series which is filmed on location in Bristol and the beautiful North Devon coast whilst Silverprint Pictures’ Creative Director Kate Bartlett (‘Flesh and Blood’, ‘Shetland’, ‘Dark Heart’) is the executive producer.