Brock Gonyea to release ‘Where My Heart Is’ tomorrow

Big Machine Records signing Brock Gonyea will release new collection ‘Where My Heart Is’ tomorrow (Friday 23rd April 2021).

The five-song collection will introduce listeners to Gonyea’s brand of vintage Country music and his distinctive voice.

Gonyea was raised in a family of musicians, bands that reach back generations. In a small town where logging was the chief occupation, the young man with the voice that has bits of Hank Sr.’s hollowed tone, Ray Price’s glisten and a touch of Ferlin Huskey’s strength absorbed what his family played. He emerged with a tone that was uniquely his own and extends to the songs he writes.

“As much as I want to be reminiscent of those old records of my grandparents, I want to get to that sound without sounding like a novelty,” Gonyea says. “With my voice, I come by the vibrato honestly. That’s what I was exposed to when I was younger, so that’s what I soaked up as a kid. This music comes from the inside out, and all of the players I recorded with for this project understood that.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The collection includes an unrecorded Mel Tillis/Webb Pierce song titled ‘All Night Long’.

“I didn’t even know there were unreleased catalogues,” marvels Gonyea. “But the idea I could perform a song by one of my heroes? My father used to sing ‘There Stands The Glass,’ and say, ‘Your grandfather used to sing that song.’ Now I’m getting to sing a song by that artist? I couldn’t ask for anything more than that.”

‘Where My Heart Is’ is produced by Julian Raymond (Glen Campbell, Insane Clown Posse, Fastball, Cheap Trick) who assembled a core band of Time Jumpers steelmaster and Musicians Hall of Famer Paul Franklin, acclaimed upright bassist and Mark Knopfler vet Glenn Whorf, Academy of Country Music Guitarist of the Year Tom Bukovac and Emmy-nominated arranger/keyboardist Tim Lauer to create a cohesion of Gonyea’s influences.