Win ‘School’s Out Forever’ DVD and merch bundle

'School's Out Forever' is available on digital download now and on Blu-ray and DVD from 12th April

No sooner has 15-year-old Lee Keegan been expelled from his private school than a pandemic spreads like wildfire around the globe. With his father dead and mother trapped abroad, Lee is given one instruction: go back to school. But safety and security at St. Mark’s School for Boys is in short supply. Its high walls can’t stop the local parish council from forming a militia and imposing martial law, while inside the dorms the end of the world is having a dangerous effect on his best friend and his unrequited crush on the school nurse isn’t helping him concentrate on staying alive.

‘School’s Out Forever’ is written and directed by Oliver Milburn. It stars Oscar Kennedy, Liam Lau Fernandez, Alex Macqueen, Samantha Bond, Jasmine Blackborow with Steve Oram and Anthony Head.

‘School’s Out Forever’ is available now to buy or rent. Also coming to DVD and Blu-ray on 12th April 2021.

