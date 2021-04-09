Connect with us

Win ‘School’s Out Forever’ DVD and merch bundle

Get your hands on this awesome prize bundle.

School's Out Forever
Credit: Rebellion

‘School’s Out Forever’ is available on digital download now and on Blu-ray and DVD from 12th April, and to celebrate the release, we have one competition bundle up for grabs. The bundle includes the DVD, a special ‘School’s Out Forever’ rucksack and a t-shirt.

No sooner has 15-year-old Lee Keegan been expelled from his private school than a pandemic spreads like wildfire around the globe. With his father dead and mother trapped abroad, Lee is given one instruction: go back to school. But safety and security at St. Mark’s School for Boys is in short supply. Its high walls can’t stop the local parish council from forming a militia and imposing martial law, while inside the dorms the end of the world is having a dangerous effect on his best friend and his unrequited crush on the school nurse isn’t helping him concentrate on staying alive.

School's Out Forever

‘School’s Out Forever’ is written and directed by Oliver Milburn. It stars Oscar Kennedy, Liam Lau Fernandez, Alex Macqueen, Samantha Bond, Jasmine Blackborow with Steve Oram and Anthony Head.

‘School’s Out Forever’ is available now to buy or rent. Also coming to DVD and Blu-ray on 12th April 2021.

To be in with a chance of winning the ‘School’s Out Forever’ DVD and merch bundle, enter below:

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 15th April 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

