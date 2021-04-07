Brian Kelley to release debut EP ‘BK’s Wave Pack’ next week

Florida Georgia Line‘s Brian Kelley is wasting no time getting his solo career started with the release of debut EP ‘BK’s Wave Pack’ on Tuesday 13th April 2021 via Warner Music Nashville / Nashville South Records, Inc.

“I’m so excited to ride this wave with y’all. My ‘Wave Pack’ EP is a snapshot into my world and the life I’m living – whether it’s a little party on the beach, or a little Sunday service in the sand,” shares Kelley. “And you don’t always have to be on the sand or by the water, you can take the vibe with you wherever you go. ‘Beach Cowboy’ is a way of life and state of mind.”

‘BK’s Wave Pack’ is a buzzy mix of party-all-day Pop and love-all-night Country, with a splash of spiritual sincerity. Basking in beats and salt-air flavour, the Florida boy’s strutting, laid-back vocals are anchored in easy-rolling vibes.

Credit: Ben Christensen

Kelley co-penned the full project and co-produced alongside Corey Crowder.

The track list for ‘BK’s Wave Pack’ is:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1. “Beach Cowboy” (Brian Kelley, Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose) *

2. “Made By The Water” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Randy Montana)

3. “Party On The Beach” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith)

4. “Sunday Service In The Sand” (Brian Kelley, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith, Jake Rose)

All Songs Produced by Corey Crowder, Brian Kelley

* Co-Produced by Jake Rose

Upon pre-save of BK’s Wave Pack, fans will have the chance to win a Stetson ‘Beach Cowboy’ hat and a customized video message from Kelley. For details on how to enter, click here.