Arts

The Folio Society releases Philip K. Dick – Complete Short Stories

Limited edition four volume set has illustrations from 24 artists.

Published

Philip K Dick Complete Short Stories
Credit: The Folio Society

A few years ago the Philip K. Dick estate approached The Folio Society with a new idea for a spectacular project. The result is now to be published. The Complete Short Stories is a stunning four-volume set which celebrates the extraordinary creative output of a singular mind and revered, highly-influential science-fiction author.

Philip K Dick Complete Short Stories
© The Folio Society

Limited to only 750 copies, the incredible box set features a dizzying array of special features. These include a two-part presentation box, bindings and endpapers designed by La Boca. A work of art on every level, Philip K Dick’s The Complete Short Stories is an essential set not only for science-fiction aficionados, but for anyone with a passion for illustrative art and twentieth century literature.

Philip K Dick's Complete Short Stories
© The Folio Society

Uniquely for The Folio Society projects, twenty-four illustrators from around the world were commissioned to create their own take on one Philip K. Dick short story. With such a variety of artists selected, the illustrations produced for this set span a wide spectrum of styles, approaches and mediums. Each artwork is a step into a new world, making this, the first illustrated edition of The Complete Short Stories, an irresistible visual feast.

The Folio Society edition is introduced with an essay by American novelist Jonathan Lethem, in which he examines how Dick’s stories build a view of the universe that is both deeply paranoid and oddly joyful, lovingly constructed from the building blocks of science fiction.

Philip K Dick's Complete Short Stories
© The Folio Society

The interior of the box for this eye-catching set is lined with two specially designed papers; a multi-coloured ‘glitch’ pattern generated from the words ‘Folio S’ and ‘La Boca’, and a starry night sky, chosen to reflect Dick’s fascination with space travel and technology. Every aspect of this production has been designed with care and a consideration towards the ground-breaking nature of Dick’s work.

Philip K Dick's Complete Short Stories
© The Folio Society

The Folio Society edition of Philip K Dick’s Complete Short Stories is available exclusively from The Folio Society.

