Jade Helliwell to release ‘If I Were You’ on Friday

The new song is the follow-up to ‘Telephone’.

Published

Jade Helliwell
Credit: Jade Helliwell

UK Country singer-songwriter Jade Helliwell will release her new single ‘If I Were You’ on Friday 2nd April 2021.

The follow-up to ‘Telephone’, ‘If I Were You’ carries an empowering message and was written by Helliwell’s friend and fellow country artist Laura Oakes. The lyrics imagine a conversation with a love interest, suggesting to them how they should make their move.

Oakes knew when writing the track that it would be perfect for Helliwell who loved it on first listen. Particularly poignant is the theme of self-reflection to inspire self-confidence and awareness that we are deserving of love.

Commenting on the song Helliwell says, “I love the way this song is both a love song and a song about self belief. It’s about realising you deserve happiness and that someone out there could think you’re the best thing.”

‘If I Were You’ was recorded remotely during lockdown. Working with Rob Gulston at The Banger Hanger, Helliwell recorded her vocals from home, with Luke Thomas laying down guitar and Eddy Dunlap playing Pedal Steel from Nashville.

