Walter Presents: ‘Floodland’ coming to All 4 in April

Walter Presents is bringing Erik de Bruyn and Rik D’Hiet’s haunting new thriller ‘Floodland’ to All 4 in April.

Identity, immigration and cross-border relations are just some of the dark themes explored in the series, which stars Jasmine Sendar, Koen De Bouw and Wim Willaert.

In the remote border region between the Netherlands and Flanders, a mysterious African girl is found wandering around on the Flemish side. As the charming but nonchalant Belgian court psychiatrist Bert Dewulf is brought in to find out what happened to the deeply traumatized girl, Tara Dessel, a Dutch police inspector of mixed descent, investigates a bloody shootout on a pleasure yacht.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It soon turns out that there is a connection between the two cases. The girl is being hunted by a merciless gang of human traffickers from whom she has escaped. When Tara and Bert start to collaborate on the case, they discover that the borderlanders have had their own way of handling foreigners for many centuries.

Viewers may recognise Koen De Bow, playing Bert Dewulf, from the much-loved Walter Presents: ‘Professor T’.

Walter Presents: ‘Floodland’ is coming to All 4 on 16th April 2021 as a full boxset.