Star Trek: Lower Decks

TV

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ coming to Amazon Prime Video in January

The animated series will arrive next month.

Published

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’, the new animated ‘Star Trek‘ spin-off, will be launched on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more territories on 22nd January 2021.

All 10 episodes of the first season will launch at once, giving you the perfect binge watch to kick-off 2021.

Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (‘Rick and Morty’, ‘Solar Opposites’), ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380.

Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, includes “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells and “Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman. 

The series includes special cameos by ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ and ‘Star Trek: Picard’ actors Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis as well as John de Lancie as Q from ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’.

The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment.

