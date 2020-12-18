English voice cast announced for Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig and the Witch’

Studio Ghibli has announced the English voice cast for their upcoming animated feature film ‘Earwig and the Witch’.

The film, directed by Goro Miyazaki (‘From Up On Poppy Hill’, ‘Tales From Earthsea’), is the company’s first entirely 3DCG animated feature.

The English language dub version of the film will feature the voices of Richard E. Grant (‘Gosford Park’), Country singer Kacey Musgraves and Dan Stevens (‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’), and introducing Taylor Paige Henderson as “Earwig”.

In addition to her debut voice acting role as “Earwig’s Mother,” six-time Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves will also record the English language version of the film’s theme song, ‘Don’t Disturb Me.’

Earwig and the Witch is the third solo feature from Goro Miyazaki which tells the story of a courageous young orphan forced to live with a selfish witch.

Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted.

‘Earwig and the Witch’ will be in cinemas nationwide in Spring 2021.