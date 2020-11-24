Steps add extra dates to ‘What The Future Holds’ tour

With just days until their sixth studio album ‘What The Future Holds‘ arrives, Steps have added four extra shows to their ‘What The Future Holds 2021’ tour.
The tour will see the pop legends headlining 18 arena shows across the UK, kicking off in Sheffield on November 2nd 2021.
The four additional dates are Birmingham Resorts World Arena on November 6th, Manchester AO Arena on November 12th, Glasgow The SSE Hydro on November 23rd and London’s The O2 Arena on November 27th.
Tickets can be purchased from Friday at 10am, with a Steps fan presale starting tomorrow. Fans who pre-order any format of the album will be eligible to join the pre-sale on Wednesday 25th November at 10am.
Steps will be joined on the tour by the brilliant Sophie Ellis-Bextor as a special guest.
To celebrate the arrival of ‘What The Future Holds’ on Friday (27th November), we recently published our ranking of all the Steps singles to date and we sat down with Steps to talk about their new album track-by-track.
‘What The Future Holds 2021′ UK Tour Dates (Additional dates in bold)
Nov 2 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
Nov 3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Nov 5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Nov 6 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Nov 8 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Nov 11 – Manchester, AO Arena
Nov 12 – Manchester, AO Arena
Nov 13 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
Nov 15 – Belfast, SSE Arena
Nov 18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Nov 19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
Nov 22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Nov 23 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Nov 25 – Brighton, Centre
Nov 26 – London, The O2
Nov 27 – London, The O2
Nov 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Dec 1 – Bournemouth, International Centre
Tickets can be purchased from https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/1jPeD