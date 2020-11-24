Connect with us

Steps add extra dates to ‘What The Future Holds’ tour

The pop legends add four new dates.

Steps
Credit: BMG

With just days until their sixth studio album ‘What The Future Holds‘ arrives, Steps have added four extra shows to their ‘What The Future Holds 2021’ tour.

The tour will see the pop legends headlining 18 arena shows across the UK, kicking off in Sheffield on November 2nd 2021

The four additional dates are Birmingham Resorts World Arena on November 6th, Manchester AO Arena on November 12th, Glasgow The SSE Hydro on November 23rd and London’s The O2 Arena on November 27th.

Tickets can be purchased from Friday at 10am, with a Steps fan presale starting tomorrow. Fans who pre-order any format of the album will be eligible to join the pre-sale on Wednesday 25th November at 10am.

Steps will be joined on the tour by the brilliant Sophie Ellis-Bextor as a special guest.

To celebrate the arrival of ‘What The Future Holds’ on Friday (27th November), we recently published our ranking of all the Steps singles to date and we sat down with Steps to talk about their new album track-by-track.

What The Future Holds 2021′ UK Tour Dates (Additional dates in bold)

Nov 2 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Nov 3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Nov 5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Nov 6 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Nov 8 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Nov 11 – Manchester, AO Arena

Nov 12 – Manchester, AO Arena

Nov 13 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Nov 15 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Nov 18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Nov 19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Nov 22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Nov 23 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Nov 25 – Brighton, Centre

Nov 26 – London, The O2

Nov 27 –  London, The O2

Nov 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Dec 1 – Bournemouth, International Centre

Tickets can be purchased from https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/1jPeD

