‘Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa’ coming to Virtual Cinema in partnership with M&M Movie Moments

Virtual Cinema is partnering with M&M’s Movie Moments for a special online screening of ‘Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa’.

On November 27th, Edith Bowman will host a live viewing party of ‘Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa’ starring Steve Coogan, and film fans across the country are invited to come together to watch it and get access to exclusive conversation and content.

There are 5,000 tickets up for grabs courtesy of M&M’s, redeemable at virtual.ourscreen.com with the code MIKE-HOTEL-FOXTROT.

M&M’s Senior Brand Manager Ryan Pardo-Roques said “This was a fantastic opportunity to strengthen M&M’s association with streaming and adapt our strategy to be relevant during lockdown when new behaviours are emerging and industry rules are being rewritten. We worked with ourscreen to offer unique value to M&M’s customers whilst they are unable to meet up in person and go to the cinema together. We believe any moment can be brightened up with humour and we hope this campaign will create moments of shared joy which customers can experience together in the virtual world and also enjoy some M&M’s while they watch.”

Since 2014, ourscreen has given fans the opportunity to create and attend crowdsourced screenings in over 150 venues. Refusing to be deterred by closed screens and social distancing, Virtual Cinema allows fans to virtually enjoy the social experience together, in real time, from the comfort of home.