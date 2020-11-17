Connect with us

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 week 5 songs & dances revealed

Find out what the 8 remaining couples will be dancing this weekend.

Published

Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey
Credit: BBC / Guy Levy

Last week saw The Wanted singer Max George and his partner Dianne Buswell leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2020 after losing the dance-off to ‘EastEnders’ star Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez.

Olympian Nicola Adams also departed the series before the live show after her partner Katya Jones tested positive for COVID-19, meaning they had to withdraw.

Radio DJ Clara Amfo and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec topped the leaderboard with 29 points, just slightly ahead of HRVY and his partner Janette Manrara, and comedian Bill Bailey and his partner Oti Mabuse.

This weekend the remaining 8 couples will perform once again to secure their place in the competition. Find out what each of them will be dancing and what music they will be performing to:

  • Caroline & Johannes: Cha Cha to ‘Rescue Me’ by Fontella Bass
  • Clara & Aljaz: Samba to ‘That’s The Way (I Like It)’ by KC And The Sunshine Band
  • Maisie & Gorka: Salsa to ‘Better When I’m Dancing’ by Meghan Trainor
  • Ranvir & Giovanni: Argentine Tango to ‘When Doves Cry’ by Prince
  • Bill & Oti: American Smooth to ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’ by Frank Sinatra
  • HRVY & Janette: Tango to ‘Golden’ by Harry Styles
  • Jamie & Karen: Couple’s Choice to ‘Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)’ by C+C Music Factory
  • JJ & Amy: Quickstep to ‘For Once In My Life’ by Stevie Wonder

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 continues at 7.15pm this Saturday on BBC One and the results show is at 7.25pm on Sunday.

