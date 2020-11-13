Steps hit you in the feels with new ballad ‘Hold My Heart’

Their new album ‘What The Future Holds‘ is only two weeks away and today Steps have unveiled a fourth track from it called ‘Hold My Heart’.

Following on from the singles ‘What The Future Holds’ and ‘Something In Your Eyes’, and album track ‘Under My Skin’, ‘Hold My Heart’ is a huge ballad that is available to download and stream now.

‘Hold My Heart’ was written by up-and-coming Swedish pop writers, Robin Stjernberg and Isa Molin and it’s a stunning ballad that shows another side to the band.

Speaking of the track, Steps said “We all instantly fell in love with ‘Hold My Heart’ the first time we heard it. It’s a proper classic Steps ballad with amazing harmonies. We all got quite emotional recording it in the studio. It has a bit of a Lady A vibe to it and it really shows the mature side of the new album. While we all love an up-tempo banger, and there are PLENTY on the album, we wanted to show the opposite side to ‘Something In Your Eyes’ with this latest teaser track.”

The ‘What The Future Holds’ album will be available on all digital platforms plus CD, Vinyl (including a limited edition transparent pink edition) and Cassette (including a special collector’s box with five separate transparent pink solo cassettes with an intro from each band member). The album can be preordered now from the Steps Superstore.

Steps have also announced their ‘What The Future Holds 2021 Tour’ headlining 14 arena shows across the UK including The O2 in London.Steps will be joined on the tour by the brilliant Sophie Ellis-Bextor as special guest. Tickets are selling fast and are on sale now.