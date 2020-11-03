Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Roblox Announces ‘JDRF One World’ The First Charity Game On The Platform

In support of National Diabetes Awareness Month.

Published

Roblox JDRF
Credit: Roblox

JDRF One World is the first-ever charity game built on the Roblox platform. JDRF has been built to raise awareness and support research into type 1 diabetes.

Built in collaboration with developer MelonDev, JDRF One World currently features an interactive JDRF One Walk experience complete with walking track, information tents, six minigames, and virtual prizes. To play the game head over to the JDFR One World game page.

Team up with friends to run through a Fall Guys-style parkour course, make your way through a timed maze, find all the items in a scavenger hunt, compete in a T1D-themed trivia game, and more! Win all the minigames to gain access to the V1P tent where a dance party with special guests from the diabetes world awaits.

Check out some of the mini games in the video below:

JDRF One World was built to fill a void caused when COVID-19 required the cancellation of traditional in-person fundraisers and community events. It officially launched yesterday as part of JDRF’s reimagined JDRF One Walk celebration, with more than 58k visits so far. The game will stay online indefinitely and will have new content added over time.

Whether you have type 1 diabetes yourself, have a friend or family connection to the disease, or just want to have fun and learn about T1D, JDRF One World is a family-friendly game open to all. Please view the JDRF One World FAQ to learn more.

Other video game fundraisers happening in November:

  • NDAM Livestream Fundraiser: The JDRF Game2Give community, made up of gamers and content creators with T1D connections, will attempt to raise $20,000 through charity streams on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube, while also raising T1D awareness and sharing their personal experiences. Charity streams will take place all month with a focus on the weekend of November 21-22. To take part as a streamer, tune in as a viewer, or make a donation, visit JDRF’s NDAM event page on Tiltify.
     
  • Humble Bundle Featured Charity: From Friday, November 6 through Thursday, December 3, a percentage of all purchases made at HumbleBundle.com will be donated to JDRF in honour of National Diabetes Awareness Month.
     
  • WGT Golf Tournament: The week of November 14-21, the free-to-play online golf game World Golf Tour will host a public tournament for JDRF, set at its Pebble Beach golf course.

Check out some JDRF One World screenshots in our gallery below:

Roblox JDRF
Roblox JDRF
Roblox JDRF
Roblox JDRF
Roblox JDRF
Roblox JDRF
Roblox JDRF
Roblox JDRF
Roblox JDRF
Roblox JDRF

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Sister episode 4 The Sister episode 4

TV

‘The Sister’ episode 4 preview

Bob’s true intentions are revealed.

6 days ago
The Sister episode 3 The Sister episode 3

TV

‘The Sister’ episode 3 recap

Nathan was almost caught by Jacki in the penultimate episode.

6 days ago
Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson

EF Country

Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge team up for ‘Under the Mistletoe’

The new Christmas duet is out now.

6 days ago
The Sister episode 4 The Sister episode 4

TV

‘The Sister’ episode 4 recap

Nathan fights back to keep his secret.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you