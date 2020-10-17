Connect with us

Sylvie's Love

Film

Amazon Original ‘Sylvie’s Love’ will be released in December

Nnamdi Asomugha and Tessa Thompson lead the cast.

Published

Amazon Original film ‘Sylvie’s Love’ will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas Day.

The film is written and directed by Eugene Ashe and it stars Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Aja Naomi King, Jemima Kirke, Tone Bell, Alano Miller, with Wendi Mclendon-Covey and Eva Longoria.

In ‘Sylvie’s Love’, the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war.

When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same.

Writer/director Eugene Ashe combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love.

The film is produced by Nnamdi Asomugha, Gabrielle Glore, Jonathan T. Baker, Eugene Ashe and Matthew Thurm, and executive produced by Tessa Thompson, Bobbi Sue Luther, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Rachamkin, Sidra Smith and Emmet Dennis.

‘Sylvie’s Love’ will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 25th December 2020.

