Two By Two: Overboard

Win ‘Two By Two: Overboard’ merchandise packs

We’ve got three to give away.

Published

Pack your bags and get ready to set sail on the ark with all creatures great and small, as families dive back into cinemas with the release of swashbuckling adventure, ‘Two By Two: Overboard!’ Noah’s ark drifts on the open seas, with best friends Finny and Leah on board.

But, after weeks with no land in sight, food stocks are running low. The fragile peace between carnivores and herbivores could break any second.

After a series of unfortunate events, the kids find themselves inadvertently washed overboard – along with the last of the food supplies! Leah and fellow castaway, their new friend Jelly, are marooned on a remote island.

Two By Two: Overboard
Credit: Entertainment One

While Finny wakes in a strange colony filled with oddly familiar creatures living in harmony – under the threat of a menacing volcano! In a race against time, tide and terrifying tremors, Finny must rescue his friends, reunite with his family and save a whole colony from total destruction.

To celebrate the cinema release of ‘Two By Two: Overboard!’ on 23rd October we have three packs of cool merchandise to give away to some lucky readers! Enter below for a chance to win…

