Steps debut Cahill Remix of ‘What the Future Holds’

Steps – Faye Tozer, Lee Latchford-Evans, Ian ‘H’ Watkins’, Lisa Scott-Lee and Claire Richards – have debuted the Cahill Remix of their new single ‘What The Future Holds’ and it’s a dancefloor banger.
The remix has been released as a two-track EP on digital platforms and eagle-eyed Steps fans will notice the addition of an extra verse from Lisa in the full near 7-minute remix.
“We’ve loved seeing you all show off your ‘What The Future Holds’ dance moves on social media – we can’t wait to see you all kicking into overdrive with the brand-new Cahill remix. Clubs may still be closed, but we hope it gives you all an excuse to turn your bedroom, kitchen or living rooms into your own dancefloors!” add Steps about the remix.
‘What The Future Holds’ shot to the top of the iTunes chart on the day of its release and the album of the same name, coming on 27th November, topped the pre-order charts. You can pre-order the album now in a variety of bundles.
The futuristic video for ‘What The Future Holds’ was filmed pre-lockdown and directed by Max and Dania. It encompasses the soul of Steps and features another striking, iconic dance routine.
We recently spoke to Faye, Lee, Lisa and H about the new album and tour so make sure you check that out to see what they had to say.
Steps will embark on a UK tour starting in November 2021. The full dates are:
- Nov 2 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
- Nov 3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- Nov 5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- Nov 8 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- Nov 11 – Manchester, AO Arena
- Nov 13 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- Nov 15 – Belfast, SSE Arena
- Nov 18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- Nov 19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- Nov 22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
- Nov 25 – Brighton, Centre
- Nov 26 – London, The O2
- Nov 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
- Dec 1 – Bournemouth, International Centre