Steps debut Cahill Remix of ‘What the Future Holds’

Steps – Faye Tozer, Lee Latchford-Evans, Ian ‘H’ Watkins’, Lisa Scott-Lee and Claire Richards – have debuted the Cahill Remix of their new single ‘What The Future Holds’ and it’s a dancefloor banger.

The remix has been released as a two-track EP on digital platforms and eagle-eyed Steps fans will notice the addition of an extra verse from Lisa in the full near 7-minute remix.

“We’ve loved seeing you all show off your ‘What The Future Holds’ dance moves on social media – we can’t wait to see you all kicking into overdrive with the brand-new Cahill remix. Clubs may still be closed, but we hope it gives you all an excuse to turn your bedroom, kitchen or living rooms into your own dancefloors!” add Steps about the remix.

‘What The Future Holds’ shot to the top of the iTunes chart on the day of its release and the album of the same name, coming on 27th November, topped the pre-order charts. You can pre-order the album now in a variety of bundles.

The futuristic video for ‘What The Future Holds’ was filmed pre-lockdown and directed by Max and Dania. It encompasses the soul of Steps and features another striking, iconic dance routine.

We recently spoke to Faye, Lee, Lisa and H about the new album and tour so make sure you check that out to see what they had to say.

Steps will embark on a UK tour starting in November 2021. The full dates are:

Nov 2 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Nov 3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Nov 5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Nov 8 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Nov 11 – Manchester, AO Arena

Nov 13 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Nov 15 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Nov 18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Nov 19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Nov 22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Nov 25 – Brighton, Centre

Nov 26 – London, The O2

Nov 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Dec 1 – Bournemouth, International Centre

Tickets are on sale now.