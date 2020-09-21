Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Spice Girls to release ‘Forever’ on vinyl for the first time in November

The pop sensations’ third album is finally coming to vinyl.

Published

Spice Girls - Forever on vinyl
Credit: UMC

Spice Girls have announced that they will release their third and final studio album ‘Forever’ on vinyl for the first time on 20th November 2020 via UMC.

The album, which is available to pre-order now, features the number one singles ‘Goodbye’, ‘Holler’ and ‘Let Love Lead The Way’. It will be released on 180 gram heavyweight vinyl and will feature a gatefold sleeve, four collectable art prints and artwork specially re-created for this vinyl release.

‘Forever’ was the follow-up to 1997’s ‘Spiceworld’ and it was the only album the pop sensations released after the departure of Geri Halliwell in 1998. The album was originally released in 2000.

Last year, the Spice Girls reunited for a headline tour across the UK and Ireland, where they performed to over 700,000 fans. They are still to this date the highest selling female group of all time, with their 1996 debut album ‘Spice’ selling over 31 million copies worldwide. 

The track listing for ‘Forever’ is:

1LP – Side A

  1. Holler
  2. Tell Me Why
  3. Let Love Lead The Way
  4. Right Back At Ya
  5. Get Down With Me
  6. Wasting My Time

1LP – Side B

  1. Weekend Love
  2. Time Goes By
  3. If You Wanna Have Some Fun
  4. Oxygen
  5. Goodbye

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Johnny Cash Johnny Cash

EF Country

‘Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’ to be released in November

The Country legend's best-known songs are getting a makeover.

2 days ago
Iron Harvest Iron Harvest

Games & Tech

Iron Harvest Review

Our thoughts on the new RTS from King Art.

6 days ago
The Mandalorian season 2 The Mandalorian season 2

TV

Watch: First trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2

"Wherever I go, he goes."

6 days ago
Conan Exiles Conan Exiles

Games & Tech

Massive Conan Exiles Expansion Isle of Siptah Is Out Now

A new adventure awaits on the Isle of Siptah.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you