Arrow Video FrightFest announces line-up for October 2020 Cineworld event

Arrow Video FrightFest will return to Cineworld Leicester Square from 22nd to 25th October 2020.

The annual 5-day August Bank Holiday event was moved online this year due to the pandemic but the the expanded 4-day Halloween event will feature a programme of thirty-four new features, presented over three screens.

Embracing ten countries and spanning four continents, the nation’s favourite fear-a-thon includes seven World, two International / European and twenty-four UK Premieres.

The opening film will be the UK premiere of ‘Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula’ and the closing film will be the World Premiere of ‘Held’ from directors Chris Lofting and Travis Cluff.

British directors feature prominently: Neil Marshall joins us, alongside co-writer and star, Charlotte Kirk, with the UK Premiere of his plague-driven tour-de-force ‘The Reckoning’, as does Chris Smith with the UK Premiere of his pre-World War II haunted house horror ‘The Banishing’.

Credit: Arrow Video FrightFest

Also returning is Marc Price, who caused a media sensation with his Zombie horror ‘Colin’, made for £50. He’s back with the World Premiere of the slightly more expensive space survival thriller ‘Dune Drifter’. A home-grown survival thriller with a more malicious bent is Adam Leader and Richard Oakes’ possession pandemic debut feature ‘Hosts’, which enjoys a World Premiere, as does Will Jewell’s ‘Concrete Plans’, in which five builders spiral out of control.

There are also extraordinary British debuts from director Gavin Rothery with his gripping futuristic thriller ‘Archive’ and Damian McCarthy with ‘Caveat’, a terrifying journey through madness and memory loss. Both directors will be attending for their UK Premieres.

Then there is the popular ‘First Blood’ strand, sponsored by Horror Channel, which continues to unearth home-grown talent in spectacular fashion. There are four further entries this year with the World Premieres of Danielle Kummer and Lucy Harvey’s wonderfully infectious ‘Alien On Stage’, Leroy Kincaide’s paranormal chiller ‘The Last Rite’ (based on real-life experiences) and David Ryan’s blood-soaked ‘Redwood Massacre: Annihilation’, starring Danielle Harris. Last but not least is the UK Premiere of Karl Holt’s ‘Benny Loves You’, where Chucky meets Fatal Attraction!

FrightFest will also be physically screening ‘Relic’, by first time writer/director Natalie Erika, who has crafted an unforgettable new spin on the haunted-house movie – a theme that, laced with isolated and murderous desperation, runs through Bryan Bertino’s harrowing ‘The Dark and the Wicked’, ‘Let’s Scare Julie’, which is cleverly filmed in one uninterrupted continuous take, and ‘Honeydew’, in which a young couple seek refuge in a house belonging to an unforgettable new geriatric horror villain. Home is also certainly not where the heart is in Julius Berg’s ‘The Owners’, in which the seventh ‘Doctor Who’ Sylvester McCoy and Swinging Sixties icon Rita Tushingham take on Maisie Williams and her invading gang, and home invasion is taken to new gory heights in Canadian entry ‘For The Sake of Vicious’, an eye-grazing splatter rollercoaster ride.

Credit: Arrow Video FrightFest

There is a different kind of murderous ride with the UK Premiere of ‘Tailgate’, a Dutch Duel with a ferocious bite, and the action continues with the UK Premiere of ‘Skylin3s’, the thrilling third entry in the epic sci-fi Skyline franchise, once again written and directed by co-creator Liam O’Donnell. Another successful franchise is ‘The Final Destination’ and its creator, Jeffrey Reddick, gives us ‘Don’t Look Back’, a new take on supernatural karma and its horrific consequences. And wanting to be someone else can have murderous consequences, as presented in Jill Gevargizian’s portrait of a female serial killer, ‘The Stylist’, a stunning debut feature based on her 2016 short, starring Brea Grant and Najarra Townsend.

Comedy horror, thankfully, is in rude health, and FrightFest has its finger of the genre funny-bone. So get ready for the UK Premiere of ‘Slaxx’, the tightest fitting bloodbath in history as a pair of vengeful jeans goes on the rampage. Other laugh-out-loud entries are New Zealand’s supernatural buddy murder mystery ‘Dead’ and Andrew Thomas Hurt’s crazy action body horror ‘Spare Parts’.

Completing the line-up is Takeshi Kushida’s captivating and visually mesmerizing ‘Woman of the Photographs’, Courtney Paige’s ‘The Sinners’, an occult take on the Seven Deadly Sins, John Berardo’s twisty teen slasher ‘Initiation’, Teddy Grennan’s gritty survivalist thriller ‘Ravage’, with Bruce Dern in menacing form, Aaron B Koontz’s bloodthirsty hybrid Western horror ‘The Pale Door’, Thomas Robert Lee’s dark, coming-of-age shocker ‘Blood Harvest’ (US Title: The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw), Adrian Langley’s brutally served dish ‘Butchers’ and, from the producer of ‘It Follows’, ‘Broil’, a fairytale about a family with a monstrous secret..

Three shorts have been added to the monstrous menu: Italian director Federico Zampaglione’s ‘Bianca: Phase 1‘ and ‘Bianca: Phase 2’ – a double-bill of creepy family stories set in Rome under lockdown, which Zampaglione shot single-handedly on his iPhone and ‘Little Willy’, Andrew Bowser’s dark comedy about a failed actor’s distorted relationship with the puppet he found fame with.

FrightFest co-director Alan Jones said: “Thrilled as we were that our virtual event in August was so well received, applauded and reviewed, nothing beats the real FrightFest deal and our globally envied community interaction. So we have extended our usual one-day Halloween celebration to an action-packed four-day get-together in order to put our mutually inclusive world back on track and fill that missing summer gap”.

The full guest line-up will be revealed in due course.

For detailed information on the line-up, ticketing details and event guidelines visit https://frightfest.co.uk/tickets.html. Tickets go on sale on Monday 21st September 2020.

Look out for news of the FrightFest Halloween Digital edition coming soon.