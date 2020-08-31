Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 48: Chris Stapleton drops new track ‘Starting Over’ and announces a new album

The Country superstar is releasing a new album in November.

Published

Chris Stapleton
Credit: Becky Fluke

At the end of last week Chris Stapleton surprised fans by announcing new album ‘Starting Over’.

Speculation began when Stapleton wiped his social profiles and on Thursday the album was announced along with the release of the title track. On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura share all the info they know about the album so far and talk about the division between fans when it comes to Stapleton’s live performances.

To listen to the new episode, choose your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe. so you don’t miss any episodes…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 48 now

Podomatic

Spotify

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

4 days ago
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you