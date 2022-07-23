Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

EIFF 2022: ‘Official Competition’ review

Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, and Oscar Martinez shine in this wildly entertaining filmmaking satire

1 day ago
Eiffel Eiffel

Film

‘Eiffel’ review

Romain Duris & Emma Mackey shine in this towering tale of passion.

5 days ago
Wade Bowen Wade Bowen

EF Country

Wade Bowen – ‘Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth’ review

Its the full five stars for this wonderful, authentic and earthy album.

6 days ago

Latest News

Film

EIFF 2022: ‘Huesera’ review

A haunting and grisly body horror about impending motherhood

2 hours ago

Film

EIFF 2022: ‘Aftersun’ review
Miko Marks & Rissi Palmer

EF Country

Rissi Palmer invites Miko Marks to make Opry debut ahead of UK performance at the Long Road Festival
Vikings on Trampolines

Games & Tech

‘Vikings on Trampolines’: watch the trailer for the co-op adventure
Rachel Wammack

EF Country

Rachel Wammack releases new song ‘Like Me’

First new music in two years from this talented artist.

12 hours ago
Torn Hearts

Film

‘Torn Hearts’ to have International Premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest this month
Emily

Film

‘Emily’: watch the latest trailer and see the newly released poster
John Calvin Abney

EF Country

John Calvin Abney – ‘Tourist’ review
Advertisement

Latest

Film

EIFF 2022: ‘Aftersun’ review

Charlotte Wells’ affecting debut is a deeply moving film about memory and loss, featuring two extraordinary performances

3 hours ago
Miko Marks & Rissi Palmer Miko Marks & Rissi Palmer

EF Country

Rissi Palmer invites Miko Marks to make Opry debut ahead of UK performance at the Long Road Festival

You can watch both artists at the Long Road festival at the end of this month.

8 hours ago
Vikings on Trampolines Vikings on Trampolines

Games & Tech

‘Vikings on Trampolines’: watch the trailer for the co-op adventure

The announcement trailer has been unveiled.

12 hours ago
Torn Hearts Torn Hearts

Film

‘Torn Hearts’ to have International Premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest this month

The film is directed by Brea Grant.

12 hours ago
Emily Emily

Film

‘Emily’: watch the latest trailer and see the newly released poster

The film arrives in cinemas in October.

13 hours ago
John Calvin Abney John Calvin Abney

EF Country

John Calvin Abney – ‘Tourist’ review

An album born from intentional lightness.

14 hours ago
More Posts
Advertisement



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you