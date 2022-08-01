Connect with us

House of the Dragon - 1x01 House of the Dragon - 1x01

TV

‘House of the Dragon’ 1×01: The Heirs of the Dragon season premiere recap

Our spoiler filled recap of the season premiere. You have been warned.

7 hours ago
House of the Dragon House of the Dragon

TV

‘House of the Dragon’: Meet the cast and characters

Get to know the main characters ahead of the season premiere.

2 days ago

Film

EIFF 2022: ‘Official Competition’ review

Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, and Oscar Martinez shine in this wildly entertaining filmmaking satire

6 days ago

Latest News

Max Wareham - Rudy Lyle

Arts

Max Wareham – ‘Rudy Lyle: The Unsung Hero of the Five-String Banjo’ review￼

A dedicated insight into bluegrass music.

6 seconds ago
Gary LeVox

EF Country

Gary LeVox releases new, big party song ‘Get Down Like That’
Coldplay

Music

Coldplay announce new UK and European shows for 2023

Film

EIFF 2022: ‘Special Delivery’ review

Film

EIFF 2022: ‘Full Time’ review

A pulsating thriller about the struggles of everyday life, and one of the best films at this year’s EIFF.

18 hours ago
Sami Abu-Wardeh

Arts

Sami Abu-Wardeh talks character clowning – and this time, it’s personal
Siblings - Siblage

Arts

Siblings Discuss Taking Us Back To School For Some Serious Silliness And Escapism
Hannah Pilkes - Woman On The Verge

Arts

Comedian Hannah Pilkes Discusses Occupying The Space Between Breakdowns And Breakthroughs
Latest

