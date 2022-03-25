Connect with us

Jason Aldean Georgia Album Review Jason Aldean Georgia Album Review

EF Country

Jason Aldean – ‘Georgia’ review

Aldean completes the 'Macon' / 'Georgia' Double Album Release

8 hours ago
Eric Paslay Eric Paslay

EF Country

Interview: Eric Paslay reveals all about new album ‘Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night’

The singer songwriter talks about recording some of the biggest hits he's written for other artists.

5 days ago
Jaret Reddick Jaret Reddick

EF Country

Interview: Jaret Reddick opens up about moving from pop punk to Country

The Bowling For Soup frontman spoke to us following his C2C appearances.

6 days ago

Latest News

The Midwich Cuckoos - Keeley Hawes

TV

‘The Midwich Cuckoos’ starring Keeley Hawes coming to Sky Max and NOW in June

Watch the first-look trailer for the series.

3 hours ago
Rosalia

Music

Rosalía announces huge ‘Motomami’ World Tour
Ambulance

Film

Top Returning Film Themes to Watch in 2022
Shy Carter

EF Country

Shy Carter debuts the video for ‘Hurry’
The Sadness

Film

Zombie horror ‘The Sadness’ coming to Shudder in May

The festival hit is heading to the streaming platform.

2 days ago
Walter Presents: The Nordic Murders Season 3

TV

Walter presents: ‘The Nordic Murders’ Season 3 on More4 in May
Ingrid Andress

EF Country

Watch: Ingrid Andress debuts new song ‘Good Person’
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Film

‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’ – watch the trailer for the Sky Original
