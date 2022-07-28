EF Country
A beautifully written and compelling record.
Hi, what are you looking for?
Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, and Oscar Martinez shine in this wildly entertaining filmmaking satire
Its the full five stars for this wonderful, authentic and earthy album.
You can watch both artists at the Long Road festival at the end of this month.
The film arrives in cinemas in October.
The announcement trailer has been unveiled.
First new music in two years from this talented artist.
The film is directed by Brea Grant.
Exciting times ahead for this unique artist.
Handsomely mounted, but an all-star cast can’t save this blunt satire
A beautifully written and compelling record.
We revisit Carol Reed's film-noir masterpiece, part of StudioCanal's Vintage Classics collection
A huge celebration of all things action will be hitting the capital for a special 4-day event.
Lead single 'More Than Machines' is out now.
Carter Faith, Kalie Shorr, Robyn Ottolini and Twinnie make up the line-up.
The game is free-to-play and available to download now.
The gay rugby film will be released by Verve Pictures.
Brooke Eden goes deeper & chooses love on her new project.
We revisit Michael Powell's controversial masterpiece, part of StudioCanal's Vintage Classics collection