Joe Nichols turns heartbreak into a party on new good-time anthem ‘Say La V’

Joe Nichols is leaning into humour, swagger and classic country charm on his new single ‘Say La V’, a tongue-in-cheek singalong built for anyone ready to slam the door on a past mistake and move on with a smile.

Already proving a hit during Nichols’ live shows, the track captures the kind of rowdy, feel-good energy that has long been a staple of his performances. With a lively crowd-chant chorus and a knowing sense of attitude, ‘Say La V’ transforms heartbreak into something celebratory: a moment of release rather than regret.

At the centre of the song is its instantly memorable hook, “Just don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya,” delivered with a wink and a grin. It’s the kind of line that feels tailor-made for packed bars and festival stages, inviting fans to sing along as loudly as possible.

Sonically, Nichols leans into a traditional country foundation while giving it a fresh, upbeat twist. His core touring band is joined by a punchy three-piece horn section, adding an extra layer of bounce and personality that helps recreate the party atmosphere the song has already built on the road.

Behind the scenes, ‘Say La V’ brings together a strong songwriting team, with Nichols co-producing the track alongside Jason Sellers, the writer behind his multi-week No. 1 hit ‘Sunny and 75’. Sellers also co-wrote the song with Brett Warren and Lance Miller, combining their experience to deliver a track that balances wit, melody and classic country storytelling.

With ‘Say La V’, Nichols proves that sometimes the best way to deal with heartbreak isn’t to dwell on it: it’s to laugh it off, turn up the volume and invite everyone else to do the same.