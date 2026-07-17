It’s a tough day to be a man in Country music… and maybe that’s the point!

If you’re a man with a country playlist on shuffle today, you might want to brace yourself.

New music Friday has delivered not one but two songs that, while wrapped in humour and irresistible hooks, take a pretty sharp swipe at some of the less flattering stereotypes of modern manhood. They’re witty, they’re catchy, they’re designed to make you laugh… but beneath the punchlines there’s also a message that’s becoming increasingly hard to ignore.

Caylee Hammack leads the charge with ‘Must Be Nice’, a brilliantly observed slice of country storytelling that imagines what life must be like from the other side of the sofa. “It must be something to just show up in life and worry about nothing?” she wonders, before daydreaming about disappearing to the bar for a few hours and still returning home to find dinner already on the table. Throughout the song she rattles off the endless, unpaid and often unnoticed jobs that many wives quietly take on every day, before delivering another barb by suggesting that, after all that, they’re still expected to be in the mood for romance.

It’s funny because Hammack’s delivery is full of charm. It’s uncomfortable because plenty of listeners will recognise at least a little truth in it.

If that wasn’t enough for the blokes, Abby Cone and Madison Kozak have dusted off one of country music’s most beloved classics and given it a thoroughly modern makeover. ‘Mamas, Don’t Let Your Cowboys Grow Up To Be Babies’ transforms the Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings standard into an affectionate but devastating critique of the modern “man child.”

“Babies are easy to love and easy to hold, but not so much when they are going on forty years old,” they sing with a grin, before following it up with perhaps the killer line of the day: “Don’t raise a man child that drives a big truck, teach ’em to talk about feelings and such.”

The closing plea perhaps sums it up best: “I want a full-grown man waiting at home… is that really asking too much?” Taken individually, both songs are clever pieces of songwriting that know exactly where the laughs are. Together, however, they feel like something more than coincidence.

Country music has always held a mirror up to relationships. Decades ago the jokes often came at women’s expense, while songs celebrated hard-drinking husbands, emotionally unavailable cowboys and the long-suffering wives who simply put up with it. Today’s female artists seem less interested in accepting those clichés and far happier to challenge them: with a smile, a wink and a killer chorus.

That’s what makes these songs interesting rather than simply provocative. Neither feels genuinely anti-men. If anything, they’re anti-complacency. They’re poking fun at unequal expectations, emotional immaturity and the invisible labour that many women feel still falls disproportionately on their shoulders. Of course, plenty of husbands and partners will rightly point out that they cook, clean, parent and pull their weight every day. They’ll probably laugh along while quietly insisting the songs aren’t about them. And perhaps they aren’t.

But when multiple artists independently decide that this is fertile ground for songwriting, it probably says something about the conversations happening beyond Music Row. So yes, today might feel like a rough day to be a man in country music. The jokes are landing, the choruses are catchy and the women definitely have the microphone.

The good news? If these songs inspire a few conversations at home, or perhaps even someone offering to do the washing up without being asked, then everybody might come out of New Release Friday a little better off.