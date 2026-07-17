Carly Pearce returns to her Appalachian roots on ‘What If You Loved Me’ ahead of new album ‘Honest Woman’

Carly Pearce is leaning into the sound that first shaped her as an artist with the release of her new single ‘What If You Loved Me’, a stunning collaboration with bluegrass heavyweights Dan Tyminski and Molly Tuttle. Out now, the track offers a heartfelt blend of tradition and modern country, showcasing rich vocal harmonies layered over mandolin, clawhammer banjo and acoustic guitar.

Rooted firmly in Pearce’s Appalachian upbringing, ‘What If You Loved Me’ captures a sense of longing and possibility, brought to life through the trio’s seamless vocal interplay. It’s a song that feels both timeless and fresh, honouring the bluegrass traditions that first inspired Pearce while reinforcing her place as one of country music’s most versatile voices.

“Bluegrass is such a cherished part of who I am as it’s where I got my start,” Pearce says. “To record a song that honours my roots with two artists that I have deep respect and admiration for is not only a special moment, but very emotional. Ten-year-old Carly who grew up singing in bluegrass bands would be over the moon to know she has a song with Dan and Molly.”

The release serves as the latest preview of Pearce’s forthcoming fifth studio album ‘Honest Woman,' arriving August 28 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Co-produced by Pearce alongside longtime collaborator Ben West, the 16-track project promises a return to authentic country craftsmanship, blending narrative-driven songwriting with a renewed focus on her musical roots.

Featuring collaborations with Riley Green, Dan Tyminski and Molly Tuttle, ‘Honest Woman' is positioned as Pearce’s most personal work to date — a record that reflects every stage of her journey, from past heartbreak to present clarity. Early releases have already begun to define what many are calling her most vulnerable era yet, including the Riley Green duet ‘If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay’, alongside fan-favourites ‘Church Girl’, ‘She Don’t’, ‘You Can Have Him’ and ‘Dream Come True’.

To support the album, Pearce will embark on a series of intimate “Honest Woman: Up Close” residencies across North America, beginning September 10 in Detroit and continuing through cities including Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston and New York City.

Honest Woman Track List