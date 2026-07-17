Benú releases new summer anthem ‘MAKIA’

Colombian artist Benú has released ‘MAKIA', his new single that explores human emotions through an elegant, immersive, and deeply honest sound.

With ‘MAKIA' Benú delivers an intentional vocal performance set against ethereal atmospheres and organic percussion. He creates a sonic universe where desire, vulnerability, and introspection come together naturally. The result is a piece that transcends genres and reflects a new generation of Colombian artists who find their greatest strength in authenticity.

‘MAKIA' was written and produced by Luis Hernando Mendoza, Benú’s given name, and co-produced by Diego Contento. Inspired by the richness of Afro-descendant music and the evolving possibilities of contemporary R&B, Benú continues to develop a distinctive artistic language that prioritizes emotion over convention. ‘MAKIA' captures the moment when words fall short, and music becomes the only language capable of expressing what remains unspoken.

In a musical landscape where the most innovative sounds emerge from the fusion of cultures and experiences, Benú positions himself as one of the emerging voices expanding the boundaries of Colombian Afro-Latin music. His music blends global influences with an identity deeply rooted in his heritage, delivering a fresh, sophisticated, and internationally driven sound.

With ‘MAKIA', Benú takes a definitive step in building an artistic career centered on creative authenticity, sonic excellence, and a narrative capable of connecting with audiences both in Colombia and beyond.